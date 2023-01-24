A+E Names Deborah Bradley Exec VP, Global Content Sales

A+E Networks said it hired Deborah K. Bradley as executive VP of global content sales, a new position at the company.

Bradley most recently had been president of the retail division of The Amherst Group as well as head of corporate marketing and brand reputation.

In her new post, Bradley will be responsible for expanding A+E’s presence across multi-media third party platforms and growing distribution of A+E portfolio of free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels.

Based in Atlanta, Bradley will report to Mark Garner, executive VP of content sales and business development at A+E Networks.

“Throughout her career, Deb has demonstrated deep knowledge of growing platform businesses, brokered industry-leading content sharing and licensing deals between networks, studios and streaming platforms, is passionate about the consumer experience on digital platforms, and possesses an innate ability to best serve audiences,” said Garner. “We look forward to her stewardship as A+E Networks further expands its premium global content offerings.”

Before Amherst, Bradley was executive VP, networks optimization, content strategy and commercialization at Turner Entertainment. Earlier she held posts at CBS Television Distribution, Paramount Domestic Television and Magid. ■