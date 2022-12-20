Frndly TV Adds More VOD Programming From A+E

Episdoes of 'Pawn Stars' will be avaiable on demand on Frndly TV

Frndly TV, the low-price streaming TV service aimed at the whole family, said it made a deal to expand the library of shows from A+E Networks that are available to subscribers on demand.

Before the end of the year, subscribers will be able to watch series including The Curse of Oak Island, The First 48, Storage Wars, American Pickers, Pawn Stars and Married at First Sight.

The new content will be available free on Frndly, which has raised its price only once since it was launched.

Frndly TV originally added networks from A+E to its service in November 2021..

“A+E Networks has been a great partner with Frndly TV since its channels launched on our service,” said Michael McKenna, Frndly TV chief programming officer. “The additional collection of shows from the A+E Networks library extends that relationship and is a nice holiday gift to our subscribers. We are excited to make available both current and past seasons of a wide variety of shows and movies to our customers at no additional cost to them.”

Frndly TV recently disclosed that it had more than 700,000 subscribers, up 40% year-over-year.

Frndly TV offers consumers three packages. The basic plan provides a single SD stream for $6.99 per month. The Classic tier for $8.99 per month allows users to stream two simultaneous HD streams and offers three months storage on a cloud DVR. At $10.99 per month, the Premium package supports four simultaneous HD streams and nine months DVR storage.

All three packages include a lineup of 40-plus channels and thousands of titles on VOD and a 72-hour lookback of TV shows and movies. ■