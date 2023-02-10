Sharon Levy Named Endemol Shine North America CEO

Production company Endemol Shine North America has promoted veteran cable network executive Sharon Levy to CEO.

Levy, who previously served as the company’s chief content officer, will manage all aspects of the business and its growth while continuing to lead all of the studio’s programming efforts, according to the Banijay Americas-owned company.

"Sharon is one of t he most strategic executives in the business, someone whose creative vision is matched only by her market savvy," Banijay Americas CEO Ben Samek said in a statement. "Over the past five years, she has already positioned Endemol Shine America as a major industry player and unleashed the creativity of her group. I look forward to supporting her as she leads her talented team to new heights."

Levy joined Endemol Shine North America in 2017 and has launched such hits as Fox’s LEGO Masters, TBS’ Wipeout, and a new version of HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Prior to joining Endemol Shine, Levy served as Spike TV (currently Paramount Network) Executive VP of Original Series, greenlighting such hit series as Ink Master, Bar Rescue and Deadliest Warrior.

Banijay also said Endemol Shine America, which previously served as a holding company on behalf of Banijay Americas, will now operate as an independent production studio alongside Banijay's U.S.-based studios including Bunim/Murray Productions, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Authentic Entertainment and Stephen David Entertainment. ■



