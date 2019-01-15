‘Extreme Makeover’ Reborn on HGTV

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming to HGTV, with the network planning on ten episodes. The home renovation show ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012. It is expected to premiere early in 2020.

HGTV has not revealed the cast. The network “will showcase its own superstar experts,” it said, “in the weekly race to complete a custom, whole home renovation for one deserving family.”

HGTV also secured the rights to air 100 episodes of the original series. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be available on demand across all authenticated platforms and on the HGTV app.

“This is a big win for HGTV and we can’t wait to put our stamp on it,” said Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, Discovery Inc., parent of HGTV. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations. It’s the type of program that taps into every emotion and it’s the reason it was so popular with everyone in America.”

The HGTV episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre the executive producers. The company also produced the original version on ABC.