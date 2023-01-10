Allen Media Group Promotes Andrew Temple To COO Of Broadcast Sales & Syndication
Exec has been with Byron Allen’s company for 25 years
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said that Andrew Temple has been promoted to COO for broadcast sales and syndication.
Temple, who had been president of domestic television distribution, has been with Allen Media Group for 25 years.
In his new post, he will be responsible for the over-the-air broadcast networks This TV and The Grio Television Network as well as operations and distribution for AMG’s HBCU Go. He will continue to oversee syndication and distribution of AMG’s 70 TV series, including America’s Court with Judge Ross.
“Andrew Temple is an outstanding executive, salesperson, and team leader. After 25 years of working here at Allen Media Group, Andrew Temple is well-prepared to be a phenomenal chief operating officer of broadcast sales & syndication,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Andrew’s talent and unwavering work ethic will continue to grow our television programming syndication and broadcast network divisions for years to come.”
Nearly all of the Allen Media Group syndicated television series are currently carried in more than 95%t of U.S. broadcast television markets, as well as on network and digital platforms globally.
“It has been an honor to work with and be personally trained and mentored by Mr. Byron Allen for the last 25 years,” said Andrew Temple, Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Sales & Syndication for Allen Media Group. “To be able to work and collaborate with the remarkably talented professionals at Allen Media Group has been the privilege of a lifetime.” ■
