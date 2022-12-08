Allen Media Group Adds Veteran Program Distribution Execs

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group said it hired Kevin O'Donnell as executive VP, sales manager, and Mark McKay as senior VP of sales, bolstering its syndicated programming sales unit.

O'Connell had been with NBCUniversal for 21 years as a senior VP working on shows including Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve Harvey, Kelly Clarkson, The Office, 30 Rack and Fear Factor.

He is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

McKay spent 19 years at Warner Bros. as a VP with Warner Bros. Television. He helped launch Ellen DeGeneres, Friends and TMZ in syndication.

McKay is based in Dallas.

Allen has been hiring experienced execs from major companies as he expands his media empire.

"At a time when many media companies are downsizing, Allen Media Group continues to invest in, and expand our dedicated, strategic, and focused sales and distribution team," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "As we prepare to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2023, Allen Media Group is strategically positioned for increased distribution of our high-quality, family-friendly content." ■