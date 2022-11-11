Allen Media Group Hires Roy Restivo as Research Head

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired long-time NBC veteran Roy Restivo as executive VP of research, a new position.

Restivo, who was senior VP of research and sales strategy for NBCU Domestic Television Distribution until 2021, has been a consultant for e-commerce company Knocking and Magid.

In his new job, he will oversee all areas of research for Allen Media Group, including its 12 TV networks, its 27 broadcast stations and its digital platforms.

“Roy Restivo is an outstanding media research executive and he brings an enormous amount of industry experience to our company,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Roy’s research expertise will play a vital role in supporting Allen Media Group’s continued global expansion across our ever-increasing number of media distribution platforms.”

Before joined NBCU in 2001, Restivo held posts at Playboy and Carsey-Werner. He began his careers as an attorney with Fredricks & Associates.

"I'm excited to join Allen Media Group,” said Roy Restivo, Executive Vice President of Research for Allen Media Group. “I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to further growing the scope of Allen Media Group’s global portfolio of programming and distribution platforms.” ■