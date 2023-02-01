Chris Reed Named Executive VP, Legal Affairs For Fox TV Stations

Fox Television Stations said Chris Reed will become executive VP of legal affairs, effective February 1.

Reed had been senior VP of intellectual property, content protection and litigation for Fox. Corp. He succeeds David Keneipp, who is retiring after being with the station group for 30 years.

“During his 30-year tenure at Fox, David made significant contributions and was an invaluable and dedicated member of the FTS executive team. We will miss him greatly. We are excited to welcome Chris to FTS as he is known as a strategic executive with strong legal acumen, and we are all looking forward to working with him in his new role,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Reed joined Fox Corp. in 2019 and was with 21st Century Fox before that. Earlier in his career he held posts at the U.S. Copyright Office and the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

“As someone with a decades-long passion for broadcast media, I am honored and grateful to be joining one of the largest and most respected O&O groups in the country,” said Reed. “My predecessor David Keneipp leaves big shoes to fill, but has equipped me with a powerhouse team that is well positioned to serve FTS as it navigates the challenges ahead.” ■