Paramount Names Erin Calhoun Head of Streaming Publicity

Following the integration of Showtime into Paramount Plus , Erin Calhoun has been named executive VP, communications for Paramount streaming and cross-company publicity.

Calhoun had been executive VP, communications for Showtime.

Susan Lundgren, who had been senior VP, communications for streaming, will be leaving Paramount, the company said.

Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming, said that in her newly created position, “Erin will lead communications for our integrated streaming team, ensuring we are effectively showcasing the momentum and milestones of this incredible enterprise and reinforcing the benefits of our broad, multiplatform offering. As part of this, she will bring together the communications teams from Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Showtime to create a united function focused on our powerful streaming story.”

Calhoun will report to Ryan, and also work with Chris McCarthy, president Paramount Media Networks, who will continue to lead the Showtime studio and oversee operations for the linear channel.

She will also oversee cross-company publicity, reporting to Justin Dini, Head of Communications for Paramount.

Ryan thanked Lundren for her contributions. “She helped oversee communications efforts for not only CBS All-Access after it launched, but the incredibly successful rebranding and launch of Paramount Plus over the last two years,” he said. “Susan’s work, along with that of the entire streaming communications team, have been integral to making Paramount Plus one of the fastest-growing streaming services in the industry. ■