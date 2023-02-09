Danny Freeman Joins CNN as Correspondent

Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia. He previously worked at WCAU Philadelphia, known as NBC10, where he was an investigative reporter focused on campaign finance, environmental issues and police accountability.

Before that, Freeman worked at KNSD San Diego as a political reporter, where he hosted the public affairs show Politically Speaking. Both WCAU and KNSD are part of the NBC group. Before that, he worked at KGET Bakersfield.

From New York, Freeman is Colombian-American and speaks Spanish. His career in journalism began in Medellin, Colombia, where he reported on politics and the country’s 2014 presidential election. Returning to the U.S., he joined the NBCUniversal Page Program in New York, where he worked at MSNBC and the NBC News Decision Desk. He then joined NBC Nightly News and soon after became an embedded reporter covering the 2016 presidential race for NBC News.

"I am thrilled to be joining @CNN as a correspondent later this month. I cannot wait to work with this fantastic news team and I am so glad I can still call Philadelphia home!" Freeman wrote on Twitter.

A Dartmouth grad, Freeman is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Investigative Reporters and Editors. ■