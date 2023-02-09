Danny Freeman Joins CNN as Correspondent
Reporter comes from WCAU Philadelphia, will remain in Philly
Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia. He previously worked at WCAU Philadelphia, known as NBC10, where he was an investigative reporter focused on campaign finance, environmental issues and police accountability.
Before that, Freeman worked at KNSD San Diego as a political reporter, where he hosted the public affairs show Politically Speaking. Both WCAU and KNSD are part of the NBC group. Before that, he worked at KGET Bakersfield.
From New York, Freeman is Colombian-American and speaks Spanish. His career in journalism began in Medellin, Colombia, where he reported on politics and the country’s 2014 presidential election. Returning to the U.S., he joined the NBCUniversal Page Program in New York, where he worked at MSNBC and the NBC News Decision Desk. He then joined NBC Nightly News and soon after became an embedded reporter covering the 2016 presidential race for NBC News.
"I am thrilled to be joining @CNN as a correspondent later this month. I cannot wait to work with this fantastic news team and I am so glad I can still call Philadelphia home!" Freeman wrote on Twitter.
A Dartmouth grad, Freeman is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Investigative Reporters and Editors. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.