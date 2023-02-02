DirecTV Names Drew Groner Senior VP, Head of Agency and Client Partnerships

DirecTV said it named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships.

Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data enabled ad sales.

He reports to Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV.

Also Read: DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup

“Drew is a deeply dedicated and highly experienced sales leader. As addressable TV continues to gain momentum as a unifying tool where advertisers can reach their audience holistically across linear and streaming, Drew has and will be instrumental in developing the category not only within DirecTV, but industry-wide,” said Leifer.

Also Read: Jason Brown Named Chief Revenue Officer at Charter’s Spectrum Reach

Before DirecTV, Groner was with Warner Bros. Discovery, Xandr and AT&T

“As the media landscape continues to evolve at rapid speed, there couldn’t be a more exciting time to step into this new role with DirecTV Advertising,” said Groner. “I’m honored to work alongside the industry’s best and brightest, and look forward to carrying out DirecTV Advertising’s mission to bring converged TV opportunities to market and work with our clients to help them reach their audiences effectively and at scale.” ■