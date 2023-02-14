Scripps Sports Names Tony Lamerato VP, Sports Revenue and Sponsorships

Scripps Sports, a new division of the E.W. Scripps Co ., said it hired Tony Lamerato as VP for sports revenue and sponsorships, effective immediately.

Lamerato was senior director of revenue strategy for Scripps’ Local Media division. In his new post, Lamerato will aim to execute a strategic plan that model and value sports rights opportunities. When sports rights are acquired, he’ll be responsible for the development of a revenue plan, including pricing and sponsorships..

“Tony has already been a valuable member of the team,” Lawlor said. “His insights and experience in this space will be crucial to our success,” said Brain Lawlor, president Scripps Sports. Lawlor has been head of Scripps Local Media.

Before being director of revenue strategy, Lamerato was director of sales for Scripps’ WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV in Detroit. Earlier in his career, he was local sales manager at Fox Sports Detroit. ■