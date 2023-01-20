Ken Lowe To Join Board of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery said that former Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO Ken Lowe will join the company’s board of directors, effective April. 2.

Lowe will replace former Liberty Media CEO Robert “Dob” Bennett, who is retiring from the board.

Lowe was CEO of Scripps Networks when it was bought by Discovery and was a member of the Discovery board until the company acquired WarnerMedia from AT&T to become Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022.

“Ken is a widely admired media visionary with tremendous experience in building, integrating and growing global media businesses,“ WBD board chair Samuel Di Piazza said. “His impressive track record includes his distinguished tenure as a member of the Discovery, Inc. board during a period of transformation following the Scripps acquisition. WBD will benefit enormously from his wisdom, background and history of stewarding global media companies during a time of transition and opportunity.

“As the company looks to advance its strategic priorities, Ken’s entrepreneurial spirit, deep industry knowledge and distinctive insights into the WBD brands make him a uniquely valuable addition to the board,” DiPiazza added.

Lowe led Scripps as it launched HGTV and Food Network, becoming a leader in the TV lifestyle programming category. As a WBD director, he will receive a stock retainer of $220,000 and a cash retainer of $125,000, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bennett notified WBD of his intention to resign on January 4.

“Dob Bennett has been a hugely valued advisor and partner to our Board and to me on this exciting nearly two-decade journey of building Discovery, which culminated in our acquisition of the WarnerMedia business in 2022 to create WBD,“ WBD president and CEO David Zaslav said. “I am enormously grateful to him for his steadfast support, contributions and guidance that helped pave this path of long-term value creation for our stockholders.” ■