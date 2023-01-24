Keisha Taylor Starr Named CMO At E.W. Scripps Co.

E.W. Scripps Co. said it has named Keisha Taylor Starr chief marketing officer, a new post at the company.

Taylor Starr had been named CMO of the company’s Scripps Networks division in December 2021 and led the rebranding of Newsy as Scripps News .

“Keisha’s experience in news, sports and entertainment verticals makes her the ideal chief marketing officer for our company at this pivotal moment,” said Scripps CEO Adam Symson. “Now, as we focus our company resources even more on these enduringly popular content categories across all TV viewing platforms, Keisha will be charged with raising the visibility of the Scripps company’s family of brands with audiences and advertisers.”

Taylor Starr will be based in Atlanta and report to COO Lisa Knutson .

Before joining Scripps, Taylor Starr was senior VP of marketing and public relations for The Recount. Before that she was with Learfield IMG College and spent a decade with Turner Broadcasting.

“There is tremendous energy throughout Scripps – we are constantly reinventing ourselves,” Taylor Starr said. “But our one constant is community, and as a marketer, I feel privileged that I will be able to help our local stations, our national networks, the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the Scripps Howard Fund tell our stories to the many geographic and demographic communities we serve.” ■