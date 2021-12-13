Keisha Taylor Starr Named CMO for Scripps Networks

Scripps Networks, E.W. Scripps national networks unit, said it hired Keisha Taylor Starr as chief marketing officer, a new post, effective Jan. 3.

Taylor Starr most recently was senior VP of marketing and public relations for The Recount. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at Turner Broadcasting, working on TNT, TBS and CNN.

In her new job, Taylor Starr will direct the marketing, brand strategy and creative for all of the national Scripps networks. She will report to Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.

“Keisha is a remarkably talented executive whose multi-faceted experience marketing top brands and programming across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset for us as we connect consumers with the news, information and entertainment they’re seeking,” said Knutson.

The Scripps Networks are news channels Court TV and Newsy and entertainment brands Ion, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal.

“As a graduate of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, the opportunity to serve as a member of the senior leadership team for a division of the E.W. Scripps company is a full-circle moment for me,” said Taylor Starr. “Given the dynamic range of the networks’ programming across news and entertainment, I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that deliver both cultural and business impact.” ■