Fates Roundup, Tuesday, June 24, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

David Weil (pictured) has been named executive VP and general counsel, business and legal affairs for Starz, the network announced June 24. Weil, who joins the cabler from Walden Media/Bristol Bay Productions, will oversee the strategic development of Starz’ legal affairs and business strategies, reporting to CEO Chris Albrecht. He succeeds network vet Steve Beabout in the role.

J.B. Kropp has been appointed VP of digital strategy and development at Scripps, the company announced on June 24. Kropp, a former Twitter exec and one of the founders of The Brandery, will manage Scripps’ digital team. He started June 23.

SundanceTV upped Jordan Helman on June 24 to VP of development and current programming. Helman, who previously was director of development for scripted programming, reports to SundanceTV’s head of original programming Nena Rodrigue.

Lionsgate announced the addition of two new sales directors on June 24. Mark James has been named director of Central & Eastern Europe sales and Fabio-Etienne Tinchant has been tapped as director of sales for Greece, Turkey, Africa, Middle-East, Spain and Portugal. James joins Lionsgate from CBS, while Tinchant heads to the company from ITV.

ARRI Inc. has appointed Chris Russo technical sales manager camera products, Western region for the Americas, the equipment distributor announced on June 24. In her new role, Russo will oversee the sales of the company’s camera products as well as market and technology requirements for potential and existing equipment in the region.

Mark Bozek has been tapped as CEO of ValueVision Media Inc., the home shopping company announced on June 23. The former HSN head succeeds Keith Stewart atop the company, which owns network ShopHQ. ValueVision also named new members to it board of directors. The appointments include Bob Rosenblatt, former group president of Tommy Hilfiger Corp.; John Buck, non-executive chairman of the board at Medica; Ronald Frasch, former president and chief merchandising officer of Saks Fifth Avenue; Landel Hobbes, former COO of Time Warner Cable; Lowell Robinson, former CFO and COO of MIVA; and Fred Siegel, former senior VP and marketing head for QVC.

American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. will return for a 14th season of the Fox singing competition, the network announced on June 23. Fox also confirmed that longtime host Ryan Seacrest will return to emcee the show. Lopez rejoined American Idol as judge in season 13 after previously judging season 10 and 11. Urban has judged Idol since the 12th season. Connick joined as a judge last season.

Vishnu Athreya has been named VP of program scheduling at Cartoon Network and Boomerang, it was announced on June 23. Athreya most recently served as executive director of programming, acquisitions and development for Turner Broadcasting’s children’s programming.

Kevin Ancelin will join Artel Video Systems as VP of sales and business development, the company announced on June 23. Ancelin, who is one of the founders of Adtec Digital, will manage the growth of domestic and international sales for Artel’s DigiLink platform.

Jared Lake will head Hawthorne Direct’s newly expanded digital media marketing division, the advertising agency announced on June 23. Lake, who previously worked for M&C Saatchi Mobile, will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to George Leon, senior VP of media/account management.

Jay Shinn has been elevated to VP at FOR-A America, the video and audio manufacturer and distributor announced on June 23. Shinn, who previously served as Northeast sales manager, will manage all North American and Latin American sales and marketing activities.

Chelsea Handler is heading to Netflix, signing a multiyear agreement with the streamer for a talk show as well as a stand up comedy special and four docu-comedy specials. Handler’s talker is set to bow in early 2016. The comedienne announced in May that she will end her run on E!’s Chelsea Lately in August.

Withoutabox cofounders David Straus, Joe Neulight and Fred Kramer announced June 19 the launch of Critical Mass Studios. The new digital studio will be based in Los Angeles. Amazon purchased Withoutabox in 2008.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was voted House Majority Whip on June 19. Scalise, who succeeds Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has long been a proponent of eliminating retransmission consent as well as quashing the must-buy tier. McCarthy was elected to succeed Eric Cantor (R-Va.) as House Majority Leader.

Sean Scanlon has been promoted to managing director at DHR International, where he will oversee the Southern California region. He previously served as a leader for the firm’s media and entertainment practice group.

Josh Kleinbaum has been tapped as executive editor of the digital media group for the NBC Owned Television Stations group. Kleinbaum, who most recently served as senior managing editor and managing editor, will oversee the station group’s national editorial team and the digital strategy of the 11 owned stations.

Daniel Pipski has been named VP of television at Miramax, it was announced on June 18. Pipski, who most recently helmed Working Title Television, will oversee development at Miramax, including original series and projects based on Miramax properties. In the newly created role, Pipski will report to Zanne Devine, executive VP of production and development.

Warner Bros. Television Group and Warner Bros. UK are rebranding recently controlled Shed Media Group as Warner Bros. Television Productions UK. The reorganized shingle will see Nick Emmerson and Claire Hungate assuming managing director and comanaging director titles, respectively.

Michael O’Leary will step down as senior executive VP for global policy and external affairs for the Motion Picture Association of America, it was announced on June 18. The exec will exit MPAA at the end of June, staying on with the organization as an advisor during the transition.

Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly will emcee the 66th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations, the TV Academy announced on June 18. The nominations will be web cat on July 10 at 8:40 a.m. ET. The 66th Primetime Emmys is set to air on NBC on Aug. 25.

Jay Leno will be feted with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The former Tonight Show host will be honored during a Kennedy Center gala on Oct. 19. The event will air on PBS on Nov. 23. Leno left the Tonight Show in February.

Greg Conner has been tapped as general manager of WXLV and WMYV Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, the ABC-MyNetworkTV duo announced on June 18. Conner most recently served as director of sales for KVCW-KVMY Las Vegas. Sinclair owns both duos.

HSN has upped Jennifer Cotter to executive VP of television and content. Cotter, who most recently served as senior VP of television and content, will now oversee the company’s live broadcast, YouTube channel and video commerce strategy.