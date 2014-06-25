SundanceTV Ups Helman to VP, Development and Current

Jordan Helman has been promoted to VP, development and current programming, SundanceTV, the network announced Tuesday.

Helman joined SundanceTV in 2012 as a director of development in scripted programming. He helped to develop Rectify, The Red Road and upcoming original miniseries The Honorable Woman.

"We are thrilled to elevate Jordan with this well-deserved promotion,” said Nena Rodrigue, SundanceTV head of original programming. “His instincts and aptitude for sourcing and nurturing material continues to be invaluable as SundanceTV expands within the scripted arena."

Helman previously served as a producer and development executive at Landscape Entertainment, and worked at Endeavor, where he began in the mailroom before being promoted within the agency’s long-form department.