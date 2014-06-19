NBC Owned TV Stations Promotes Kleinbaum

The NBC Owned Television Stations group has promoted Josh Kleinbaum to executive editor of the division’s Digital Media group, where he will head up its national editorial team and work with the 11 owned stations on their digital content efforts.

“In the five years Josh has been with the NBC Owned Stations, he has done an excellent job partnering with our stations to grow our audiences and create a more vibrant and engaged community,” said Lora LeSage, senior VP of Digital Media for the NBC Owned Television Stations. “I am confident that under his leadership our multi-platform presence will continue to thrive.”

Prior to the promotion, Kleinbaum had worked at the group since 2011 as senior managing editor and managing editor.

Earlier, Kleinbaum served as regional editor of the three West Coast NBC-owned stations – KNBC in Los Angeles, KNTV in the San Francisco Bay Area and KNSD in San Diego.

He came to the NBC owned stations from Travelzoo.com.