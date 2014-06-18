Warner Bros. Rebrands U.K. Production Company

After taking full ownership control of the Shed Media Group, the Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) and Warner Bros. UK have decided to rebrand Shed and have named new senior executives to run the operation, which will now be known as Warner Bros. Television Productions UK.

As part of the changes, Nick Emmerson and Claire Hungate will succeed current Shed Media Group CEO Nick Southgate, with Emmerson assuming the title of managing director and Hungate named co-managing director.

Southgate had decided to leave the company following WBTVG taking 100% control.

The operation is one of the U.K.’s largest and most successful production companies and is made up of Wall to Wall, Twenty Twenty Television, Ricochet, Watershed Television, Renegade Pictures, Yalli and Headstrong Pictures.

As managing director, Emmerson will report to WBTVG president and chief content officer Peter Roth on all creative matters and will work closely with Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television, the studio reported.

Emmerson will be responsible for the overall operation of the new company and will have a primary focus on creative affairs across the group.

In her new role, Claire Hungate will serve as the company’s top business, strategy and operations executive and report to Nick Emmerson.

Both executives will work closely with Ronald Goes, executive VP and head of international TV production.

In statements announcing the moves, Roth, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution president Jeffrey R. Schlesinger and Warner Bros. Television Group business and strategy president Craig Hunegs thanked outgoing CEO Nick Southgate and noted that “we look forward to continued success across the globe with the combination of our U.S., U.K. and international television production businesses, including the recently acquired Eyeworks Group and the BlazHoffski Group.”