Bozek Appointed CEO At ValueVision Media

ValueVision Media Inc. named former HSN head Mark Bozek as CEO and appointed new members to its board of directors in a move that indicates the company will become a more aggressive player in the home shopping category.

Bozek succeeds Keith Stewart, who resigned as CEO at the company, partly owned by Comcast. The company does business as ShopHQ. Also Bob Rosenblatt was named non-executive chairman of the board.

“ValueVision has great assets and our vision of all that comes next is ambitious; we plan to evolve the business, creating more robust platforms that enable us to become a far more relevant player in the multi-channel worlds of TV, online and mobile commerce and entertainment,” Bozek said in a statement. "By instilling a culture of accountability, respect and passion for the unique world of a 'dollars per minute' business, we believe ShopHQ has boundless potential. We will work tirelessly in the coming months to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for growth -- one that includes employees, our loyal customers, as well as our valued product and brand creators -- enabling ValueVision to create long-term shareholder value."

New ValueVision directors, in addition to Bozek are John Buck, non-executive chairman of the board at Medica; Ronald Frasch, former president and chief merchandising officer of Saks Fifth Avenue; Landel Hobbes, former chief operating officer of Time Warner Cable; Lowell Robinson, former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of MIVA; Fred Siegel, former senior VP and marketing head for QVC; and Rosenblatt, former group president of Tommy Hilfiger Corp.