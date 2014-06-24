Starz Taps David Weil As Executive VP and General Counsel

Starz announced Tuesday June 24 it tapped David Weil as executive VP and general counsel, business and legal affairs. He will report to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

Weil will develop the strategic direction of business and legal affairs for Starz, including linear channels, affiliate negotiations, public company compliance management, and worldwide distribution and home entertainment business.

He takes over for Steve Beabout, executive VP, general counsel and secretary, who served as general counsel for 18 years.

“David is a talented and highly respected executive with a keen legal mind who has successfully dealt with issues and individuals at all levels of the entertainment industry,” said Albrecht. “We are looking forward to adding him to our executive team and working together to continue growing the Starz businesses.”

Prior to joining Starz, Weil served as CEO of Walden Media/Bristol Bay Productions for 10 years. Before that, Weil was partner in the entertainment, sports and media department at O'Melveny & Myers for 25 years.