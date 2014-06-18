Pipski Named Miramax VP of Television

Miramax has tapped Daniel Pipski as its VP of television, the studio announced Wednesday. In the newly created position Pipski will oversee development of original series and formats based on properties from Miramax’s library. He will report to Zanne Devine, executive VP, production and development.

Pipski previously served as head of Working Title Television, where he developed NBC’s About a Boy.

“We are very happy to have Daniel on board with his experience, great taste and excellent talent relationships,” Devine said. “There are amazing opportunities in television right now and Daniel will be essential in establishing Miramax’s position during this exciting time.”

Miramax is the producer of El Rey Network’s From Dusk Til Dawn and is developing a series adaptation of the Martin Scorsese film Gangs of New York.

Prior stints for Pipski include Groundswell Productions, where he was senior VP of production.

“I am thrilled to join Zanne and the entire team at Miramax,” Pipski said. “The company has a strong foundation and all the tools at its disposal to become a significant player.”