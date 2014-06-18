Conner Named WXLV-WMYV Greensboro GM

Greg Conner has been named general manager of WXLV and WMYV Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem. Sinclair owns the ABC-MyNetworkTV duo.

Connor has spent 14 years with Sinclair, and comes from KVCW-KVMY Las Vegas, where he was director of sales

“Greg has proven himself to be a strong leader, manager and salesperson and has a consistent track record of training, managing and motivating his teams to achieve or exceed their goals throughout his 18 years in media,” said Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair. “We are excited to have him join the team in Greensboro.”

From 2004 to 2011, he was local sales manager at WLOS and WMYA in Asheville, NC.

“Throughout my career I have found that hard work, dedication and delivering results has consistently led to amazing opportunities,” said Conner. “I have always had aspirations to become a general manager, and I am excited to be joining the team at WXLV and WMYV and leading them in their future successes.”