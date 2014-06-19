Scalise Is Majority Whip

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been elected House Majority Whip on the first ballot.

Scalise has long proposed getting rid of the must-buy tier and scrapping the retransmission consent regime, both of which cable operators would like to see gone, as well as taking a legislative chainsaw to other regs.

He was elected to replace current House Majority whip Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was elected House Majority Leader, also on the first ballot, to replace Eric Cantor (R-Va.), who suffered a stunning loss in his primary--no majority leader had ever lost a primary.

Scalise has long been said to be eyeing the whip job, dating from when the scenario was Boehner retiring, Cantor becoming speaker, and McCarthy becoming leader.

The American Television Alliance, comprising cable and satellite operators and others pushing retrans reform, was pleased with Scalise's selection.

“We congratulate Rep. Steve Scalise for his election to House leadership," ATVA said in a statement. "He has been the epitome of a leader during his time in the Congress. We have seen up close how he puts policy knowledge and political skill to use for the benefit of functioning markets that help consumers. We have no doubt that as he approaches this leadership position, he will put those skills to use across the full range of issues.”