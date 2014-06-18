Kaling, Daly to Announce Primetime Emmys Nominations

Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly will cohost the 66th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations next month, the TV Academy said on Wednesday.

The nominations for the Emmys will be webcast on Emmys.com from the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood on July 10 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Nominating ballots were posted on the Television Academy's website and first–time online voting commenced on June 9. The deadline for voting in this first round to determine nominees is June 20.

The 66th Primetime Emmys will move a month earlier and air on a Monday instead of its usual Sunday spot, on NBC on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Late Night host Seth Meyers will emcee.