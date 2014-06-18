Kennedy Center to Honor Jay Leno

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will receive the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Leno will be feted during a gala performance at the Kennedy Center on Oct. 19; PBS will air the event on Nov. 23.

“What an honor! I’m a big fan of Mark Twain’s,” said Leno in a statement. “In fact, A Tale of Two Cities is one of my favorite books!”

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes people who have had an impact on American society. Previous recipients of the award include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels and Bob Newhart.

Leno left his post as Tonight Show host in February.