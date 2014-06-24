Scripps Taps Kropp For Digital Strategy VP

Twitter executive J.B. Kropp has been named VP of digital strategy and business development at Scripps. He joined June 23 and will oversee what Scripps calls the company’s “digital entrepreneurs-in-residence team and will work with the digital leadership team to build and execute upon the company’s long-range digital strategies.”

A Cincinnati native, Kropp is one of the founders of the The Brandery, the Cincinnati accelerator that has helped launch startups. He also founded SmartyTags.com, GoBigRecruiting.com, and George Remus Whiskey.

“J.B. is such a great fit for Scripps,” said Adam Symson, chief digital officer at Scripps. “With our aggressive digital media strategy, we needed a true innovator who could lead new business development from its conceptual design, through development and all the way through execution to long-term stability. I firmly believe that his experience on both the creative and strategic sides will help us drive significant and exciting business and product development.”

While at Twitter, Kropp worked with Procter & Gamble on social media strategy.