Lopez, Urban, Connick to Return as ‘Idol’ Judges

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. will return for season 14 of American Idol, Fox announced Monday.



“Jennifer, Keith, Harry and Ryan are the very best in the business at what they do, and I’m thrilled that they are returning to American Idol for another season. Each brings unique qualities and expertise to the team, but they all share the same passion for helping undiscovered singers achieve the American dream,” said David Hill, senior executive VP, 21st Century Fox.



Lopez had previously hosted seasons 10 and 11 of the show and rejoined last season. Urban joined in season 12. Last season was Connick’s first as judge.



Ryan Seacrest will also return as host of the show.



American Idol averaged a 2.6 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 and 10.5 million total viewers last season, down from 3.8 and 14.3 the previous season.