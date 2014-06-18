Michael O'Leary Exiting MPAA

Michael O'Leary, senior executive VP for global policy and external affairs, for the Motion Picture Association of America, will be leaving that post at the end of the month.

O'Leary, who had been with MPAA since 2005, will remain an advisor to MPAA during the transition to a new exec to head up its global policy efforts and Washington advocacy team. He was also a member of the board.

No word on a replacement and O'Leary signaled he will take some time before deciding his next move.

"I want to thank Michael for his tireless commitment to this Association and the creative community and for his leadership here for so many years,” said MPAA chairman Sen. Chris Dodd in a statement.

O'Leary had been executive VP, government affairs, before being tapped by Dodd in 2011 to oversee all international, federal and state operations, as well as technology and research. His resume includes counsel to then-senator, now Vice President, Joe Biden, and counsel to the Subcommittee on the Constitution.