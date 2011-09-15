Dodd Rounds Out MPAA's Leadership Team

Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Chris Dodd has rounded out his top leadership team.

Michael O'Leary has been named senior EVP global policy and external affairs. Laura Nichols will become EVP, global communications, and Lori McGrogan, senior advisor to chairman Chris Dodd.

O'Leary, who has been EVP, government affairs, will get an expanded role overseeing all international, federal and state operations, as well as technology and research. His resume includes counsel to then-senator, now Vice President Joe Biden, and counsel to the Subcommittee on the Constitution.

Laura Nichols, who had been SVP and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, will head up all international and domestic communications and media relation, new media development and special events. Her resume includes SVP for corporate communications at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Lori McGrogan is former Senator Dodd's former acting chief of staff. She will help in long-term planning and strategy as well as day-to-day operations.

Rounding out the leadership team at MPAA are EVP and CFO David England and Joan Graves, SVP and Chairman, Classification and Rating Administration, MPAA's film ratings arm.

Dodd joined MPAA in March, having exited the Senate in January after five terms.