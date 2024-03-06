‘Young Sheldon’ Spinoff Will Center on Brother Georgie, Mandy, Their Baby

The ‘Young Sheldon‘ spinoff will follow Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family.

CBS has ordered a spinoff of Young Sheldon, itself a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory. The as-yet-untitled show features Sheldon’s big brother Georgie and girlfriend Mandy raising their young family in Texas while sorting out the challenges of parenting and marriage.

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment star. The multi-cam comedy looks to be on for the 2024-2045 season.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland are executive producers.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons on CBS and Young Sheldon, with Iain Armitage playing Sheldon Cooper in his boyhood, debuted in 2017. The seventh and final season began last month.

“From The Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said Lorre, Molaro and Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

The spinoff comes from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.