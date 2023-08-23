WSVN Miami Names New Morning Anchors

Lorena Estrada and Tavares Jones will join Alex de Armas and Ethan Calloway as weekend morning co-anchors on Today in Florida at WSVN Miami. Jones starts immediately and Estrada begins in November. The pair has been weekend morning anchors at WSVN.

Today in Florida goes from 5 to 11 a.m.

WSVN is known as 7 News. Sunbeam Television owns the station, a Fox affiliate.

“We are delighted to promote Lorena and Tavares to weekday mornings,” said Alice Jacobs, WSVN VP of news and local programming. “They are both credible journalists and have a natural ability to connect with morning viewers. They also have a great chemistry with each other, and current anchors, Alex and Ethan.”

Anchor Vanessa Borge is leaving the program to move to Los Angeles with her new husband.

Oliva DiVenti, who joined WSVN as a reporter in April, will anchor the weekend morning edition of Today in Florida, with a co-anchor yet to be named.

“We are grateful to Vanessa for her contributions during her time at 7 News,” said Paul Magnes, WSVN co-president and general manager. “Vanessa’s departure will result in three well-deserved promotions, with anchor teams that will continue building on our success.”

WSVN added the 10-11 a.m. hour of weekday news in June.