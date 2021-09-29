Ethan Calloway Joins WSVN Miami Weekday Morning Team

Ethan Calloway has been named co-anchor of WSVN Miami morning program Today in Florida. The news block airs weekdays 5-10 a.m. Calloway has been anchor on the Today in Florida weekend program. He starts in the weekday role October 8th.

Calloway joined WSVN from WJXT Jacksonville in October 2018.

“Ethan is a perfect fit for our morning newscast,” said Alice Jacobs, VP of news & local programming. “He is just as comfortable delivering breaking news from the desk or the field. He is a terrific addition and complements both of our current anchors.”

Calloway replaces Diana Diaz, who is leaving WSVN to pursue other interests. He joins anchors Vanessa Borge and Alex De Armas, along with meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

A Fox affiliate, WSVN will expand Today in Florida’s Sunday edition by adding 7 to 8 a.m., beginning October 3rd. At that point, Channel 7 will produce more than 68 hours of live news and local programming each week.

“WSVN continues its news commitment by providing the most comprehensive coverage to South Florida viewers, seven days a week,” said Jacobs.

Sunbeam Television Corporation owns and operates WSVN.