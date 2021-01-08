WSVN Miami’s ‘Deco Drive’ Turns 25

Deco Drive, WSVN Miami’s weekday entertainment program, turns 25 this weekend. The half-hour program airs at 7:30 p.m. and rebroadcasts at 11:30 p.m. Lynn Martinez and Shireen Sandoval host, and Alex Miranda offers live reports.

“Deco Drive features the hottest trends and restaurants in South Florida, the most talked about celebrity news, movie and television releases and fashion trends,” said WSVN.

Dwayne Johnson, Pitbull and DJ Irie are among the celebs who have been featured on the show.

“Viewers continue to tune into Deco Drive for the latest entertainment news, be it local or national,” said Alice Jacobs, VP of news & local programming, WSVN. “Viewers prefer it over national shows because of the local flair we provide, along with our style of delivery, which is often a bit irreverent, but always fun!”

Sunbeam Television Corporation owns WSVN, a Fox affiliate.