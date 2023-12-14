WPIX Begins Broadcasting Using NextGen TV In Big Apple

WPIX is transmitting NextGen TV signals from its transmitter atop the Empire State Building

WPIX-TV in New York, the No. 1 market, has begun broadcasting using NextGen TV technology.

The Mission Broadcasting-owned station (operated by Nexstar Media Group) is using its new ATSC 3.0 signal to carry its own programming, as well as programming from The Walt Disney Co.’s WABC-TV and TelevisaUnivision’s WXTV-DT.

WPIX is also transmitting signals for Rewind TV and Antenna TV.

WABC-TV and WXTV-DT continue to broadcast using the current ATSC 1.0 format and are carrying WPIX’s programming for viewers who have not bought TV sets with ATSC 3.0 tuners.

Also Read: LG Stops Integrating ATSC 3.0 Tuners Into Smart TVs After Losing Patent Dispute

Nexstar said that WPIX is the 51st station it owns or manages broadcasting with NextGen TV technology, including seven added this year. The 51 stations reach about 58 million TV households. Its Chicago and San Diego stations are expected to change over in 2024.

NextGen TV promises a more vibrant picture, clearer sound, more channels, access to internet programming, mobile reception and other digital services.

Those services are hoped to generate billions in incremental revenue for station groups.

“When it comes to the deployment of ATSC 3.0, we think scale is critically important to fostering consumer demand for NextGen TV sets and developing new businesses and services,” said Brett Jenkins, executive VP and Chief Technology and Digital Officer for Nexstar. “Nexstar is extremely well-positioned to deliver broad-based data services to a wide range of businesses and industries. One study done by BIA suggested that these services could generate up to $15 billion in additional broadcast revenue by 2030, and Nexstar is actively pursuing discussions with potential customers interested in pursuing the new opportunities presented by NextGen TV now.”

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated transition efforts across the three N.Y. TV stations.

Stations in more than 70 cities have started to broadcast using NextGen TV technology. ATSC 3.0 will reach 75% coverage of the U.S. in 2024, BitPath estimates.