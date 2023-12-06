WMAQ-TV Plans New Year’s Special With Co-Host Billy Corgan

NBCUniversal’s WMAQ-TV plans to ring in 2024 with A Very Chicago New Year!, a special originating from three locations with guest hosts including Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Conran and his wife Chloe Mendel.

Corgan and Mendel will be hosting from suburban Highland Park. The station’s Chicago Today’s Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall will host from Bridgeport on the South Side and NBC 5 News anchor Evrod Cassimy and CMT host Marley Sherwood will host from the Palmer House in downtown Chicago.

Musical acts Ivan Cornejo and Mt. Joy are scheduled to perform, in addition to Billy Corgan & Friends.

Viewers will be able to plan Chicago Trivia for a chance to win $2,024 via an on screen QR code. The winner will have to answer all 10 trivia questions correctly.

“New Year’s Eve in Chicago is one of our city’s most festive nights of the year and we can’t wait to spotlight multiple parties and celebrations for our viewers at home,” said Matt Knutson, VP of multi-platform content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Our upcoming A Very Chicago New Year special has something for everyone, including live musical performances, special guest appearances, and much more that will appeal to audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds.”

A Very Chicago New Year! will air starting at 11 p.m. local time and will be available via streaming on NBC Chicago News. The special can also be seen via NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.