WJLA Washington Introduces New 4 P.M. Anchor Team on Jan. 23

WJLA Washington has revealed its new 4 p.m. anchor team. Victoria Sanchez and Megan Clarke are the anchors and John Rogers is Live Desk anchor, with Steve Rudin doing weather. The team debuts Tuesday, January 23 in a new studio.

Sanchez will continue as WJLA’s health and wellness reporter.

Clarke will anchor the noon news in addition to the 4 p.m. telecast.

Rogers came on board WJLA in December while Rudin has been at the station for a decade. He’s also on the noon news.

“We are thrilled about this anchor team and all the news reporting caliber, experience and energy they each bring to the news desk. They all have unique backgrounds that will provide a fresh perspective to covering our early evening news,” WJLA VP and general manager Todd Bernstein said.

Sinclair owns WJLA, an ABC affiliate known as 7News in DMA No. 8. Last week, WJLA announced that chief political correspondent Scott Thuman is being promoted to early evening anchor. He begins January 23 as well.

Cheryl Carson, news director at WJLA, called the 4 p.m. team “phenomenal.”

“Victoria, Megan, John and Steve are true journalists dedicated to telling the important stories that impact our local communities,” she said.