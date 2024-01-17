Scott Thuman Named Evening Anchor at WJLA Washington

WJLA Washington has promoted chief political correspondent Scott Thuman to evening anchor. Sinclair owns the station, which goes with 7News branding. Thuman begins in the new role January 23.

Thuman joins the team of anchor Michelle Marsh, chief meteorologist Veronica Johnson, Live Desk Anchor John Rogers and sports anchor Scott Abraham.

He will continue as the station’s chief political correspondent, and will still work on syndicated show Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.

“With Scott’s deep and extensive broadcast journalism knowledge, he will be a vital and important part of our 7News team on all platforms. He will be a huge asset to keeping our viewers and followers informed with fair, in-depth reporting,” said WJLA VP and general manager Todd Bernstein.

Thuman came to WJLA in 2005 as a reporter and has been Sinclair Broadcast Group’s chief political correspondent for most of the past decade.

“Scott’s nearly 20 years at WJLA, in the D.C. market, as a reporter, anchor and senior political reporter, have more than prepared him to take this role,” news director Cheryl Carson said. “We are fortunate to have his years of wisdom, dedication to our communities, and overall outstanding team player approach now on our anchor desk every night.”

Thuman graduated from Florida Southern College. He previously worked in Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some spectacular experiences all around the world as a journalist but the chance to anchor 7News each night and provide viewers with exactly what they need and want to know, is the greatest assignment and honor yet,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be back at 7News in this lead role when it’s as critical as ever that we remind the Washington, D.C., region why local news still matters most.”