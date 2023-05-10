‘Walker: Independence’ Cancelled at The CW

The CW has cancelled Walker: Independence after one season. Set in the late 1800s, the show is the origin story of drama Walker. It follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes on their journey out west.

Matt Barr and Katie Findlay are also in the cast.

A review in Variety said (opens in new tab), “Despite its role as a prequel, Walker: Independence is arguably a better show for viewers who are going into it without knowing the source material. For Walker viewers, Walker: Independence definitely has plenty of Easter Eggs — but there are so many of them that looking deeper could arguably just muddle the family tree of the original. Really, it’s easy to see that the Walker IP got the series greenlit, but it’s not necessary to view it through that lens. But unlike Walker, Walker: Independence’s action isn’t weighed down by a family drama component, and that’s as good a reason as any to give it a try.”

The CW ordered season four of Walker, a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, this week. Jared Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.