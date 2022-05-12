The CW Orders ‘Gotham Knights’, ‘Walker: Independence’ and ‘The Winchesters’ to Series

The CW is ordering superhero drama Gotham Knights, Walker origin story Walker: Independence and Supernatural prequel The Winchesters to series for 2022-2023.

Gotham Knights takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, as his rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes on their journey out west.

For The Winchesters, before Sam and Dean, there were John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean (Jensen Ackles), the drama is the untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they saved the world.

Previously announced for renewal are scripted dramas All American: Homecoming, All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker.

Among what the network calls “alternative series,” Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals are coming back on The CW. ■