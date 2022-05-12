‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed By The CW

The CW has renewed All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, meaning a second season for the sports drama. The show is set at Bringston University, part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) group, as Simone makes her name in tennis and Damon competes in baseball.

Geffri Maya plays Simone and Peyton Alex Smith portrays Damon.

After Simone’s aunt Amara (Kelly Jenrette), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way, with Damon’s help.

Sylvester Powell and Camille Hyde are also in the cast.

All American: Homecoming is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions. Executive producers are Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.

All American has been renewed for a fifth season. ■