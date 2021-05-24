The CW Picks Up ‘All-American: Homecoming’ and ‘Naomi’

The CW has picked up All American: Homecoming and Naomi to series, both scheduled to premiere in 2021-2022. Nkechi Okoro Carroll is behind All American: Homecoming and Ava DuVernay is behind Naomi.

The CW shares its 2021-2022 schedule May 25.

All American spinoff All American: Homecoming is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience.The show follows a tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating life at a prestigious Historically Black College.

Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette are in the cast.

Carroll executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Based on the characters from DC, Naomi follows a teen girl’s “journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse,” according to The CW. When a supernatural event shakes up her hometown, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Kaci Walfall, Cranston Johnston and Alexander Wraith star.

DuVernay and Jill Blankenship executive produce with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. ARRAY Filmworks produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW went straight to series on 4400 and also ordered Legends of the Hidden Temple.