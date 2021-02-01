‘All American’ Spinoff in the Works on The CW

The CW is moving forward on a spinoff of high school football drama All American. All American: Homecoming will star Geffri Maya, who will reprise her role as Simone Hicks. The pilot will air in the current season of All American.

The CW describes the spinoff as “a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. From the executive producers of All American, the show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers are executive producers and Michael Schultz will direct.

Berlanti Productions produces All American: Homecoming in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Maya plays Audra McDonald’s daughter on ABC’s Private Practice and Khadijah on FX’s Snowfall.