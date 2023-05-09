Jared Padalecki’s ‘Walker’ Gets Fourth Season at The CW

The CW has renewed drama Walker for season four. The season will have 13 episodes and will air in 2023-2024. The network said the show, starring Jared Padalecki, is its most-watched linear series in total viewers this season.

“Over the past three seasons, Walker has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fan base and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over 20 years,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have Walker back on the schedule.”

A reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, the show stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home, according to The CW.

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said Padalecki, also an executive producer. “We can’t wait to make season four bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

Before Walker, Padalecki starred in The CW show Supernatural. That show lasted for 15 seasons on The CW and The WB.

The show is produced by CBS Studios in association with Rideback. Anna Fricke is showrunner and executive producer. Besides Fricke and Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Steve Robin and Russel Friend also exec produce Walker.