'Supernatural' Prequel 'The Winchesters' Starts on The CW

The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural, premieres on The CW October 11. Jensen Ackles narrates the story of Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary. Drake Rodger plays John and Meg Donnelly plays Mary.

According to The CW, The Winchesters "is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Supernatural went from 2005 to 2020. Jared Padalecki played Sam Winchester and Ackles was Dean Winchester.

The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson, who is the showrunner. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter is executive producer and pilot director. David H. Goodman and John Showalter exec produce as well.

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent on Smallville, has joined the Winchesters cast as Mary's father.

The series is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Winchester reviews have been mixed. Variety said (opens in new tab), "There is a comfort to returning to this world that Thompson and the Ackleses clearly realize here — a comfort to getting back on the road with a pair of Winchesters."

New drama Professionals follows The Winchesters on The CW October 11. Welling is in that show too, playing an elite security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary. ■