The CW Shares Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary in ‘The Winchesters.’

The CW has shared its fall premiere dates, which includes the series premieres of Walker Independence and The Winchesters. The season begins with the season three premiere of DC’s Stargirl August 31, followed by an episode of Wellington Paranormal.

New legal drama Family Law debuts Sunday, October 2, followed by the fourth season premiere of Coroner.

Season three of drama Kung Fu begins Wednesday, October 5, and season three of Walker debuts October 6. The latter is followed by the series premiere of prequel Walker Independence.

The IHeartRadio Music Festival is on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8.

Season five of All American premieres Monday, October 10. It is followed by the season two premiere of All American: Homecoming.

New supernatural drama The Winchesters, a spinoff of Supernatural, begins Tuesday, October 11, followed by the series premiere of Professionals.

Season nine of Penn & Teller: Fool Us airs Friday, October 14, followed by season 11 of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars begins Saturday, October 22, followed by season three of World’s Funniest Animals. ■