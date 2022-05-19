The CW Reveals Fall Schedule

The CW has released its fall schedule, with new shows The Winchesters, Professionals and Walker Independence, among others, in the lineup for the first time.

Mondays have All American and All American: Homecoming. Tuesdays offer The Winchesters and Professionals. Wednesdays feature Stargirl and Kung Fu and Thursdays have Walker and Walker Independence. On Fridays it’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and a double run of Whose Line Is It Anyway? Saturdays have Magic With the Stars and a double run of World’s Funniest Animals. On Sundays it’s Family Law and Coroner.

The CW conducts its upfront presentation in New York May 19.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series including the prequel to one of our most successful franchises, The Winchesters, a wild-west origin story to another hit CW franchise, Walker Independence, the action-packed original series Professionals, the delightful legal drama Family Law and our latest magical alternative series Magic With the Stars, as well as our expansion of The CW DC Universe Gotham Knights this midseason. We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale. All of these new series will also bolster The CW’s growing digital footprint by adding to the growing library of content available to fans on our free, ad-supported CW App.”

On for the midseason are Gotham Knights, The Flash, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, Recipe For Disaster, Masters of Illusion and Riverdale, in its seventh and final season.

The Winchesters is told from the perspective of Dean Winchester and is about Sam and Dean’s parents. Professionals, about a security operative protecting the rich and powerful, has Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser in the cast. Walker Independence, set in the 1800s, is the Walker origin story. Family Law, with Jewel Staite, is about a well paid personal injury lawyer who’s good at blaming others for her own issues. Magic With the Stars sees celebs train with professional magicians and compete. Criss Angel is a judge.

The CW is joining forces with the United States Surgeon General on his effort to tackle mental health. The network will launch an initiative next season that will address mental health by developing storylines across its programming, collaborating with advertisers and affiliates and using social media to engage directly with viewers. ■