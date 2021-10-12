‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Joins H&I Network

Walker, Texas Ranger joins the lineup of multicast network H&I Monday, Oct. 18. Starring Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger will air seven days a week. It will be on 6-9 p.m. ET/PT on weekdays, then 8-10 a.m. ET/PT Saturdays and 4-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

(Image credit: H&I)

The series is inspired by the 1983 western Lone Wolf, McQuade, which also starred Norris. Walker, Texas Ranger follows the crime-stopping adventures of Sgt. Cordell Walker (Norris) and his partner and best friend Jimmy Trivette (Clarence Gilyard). “Known for its high-octane action sequences featuring iconic explosions, fistfights and slow-motion stunts,” H&I said, “the series combined the thrill of action movies with the old wisdom of the Wild Wild West.”

Walker, Texas Ranger debuted on CBS in 1993 and aired for eight seasons. There was a 2005 made-for-television film, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, a 1999 spinoff, Sons of Thunder, and three novels. A reboot of the original series premiered on The CW earlier this year, starring Jared Padalecki. Season two of Walker starts on The CW Oct. 28.

Short for Heroes & Icons, H&I is part of Weigel Broadcasting. H&I shows include House, Monk, MacGyver and Nash Bridges.