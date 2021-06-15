The CW Shares Fall Premieres

The CW has revealed premiere dates for fall. The season starts Friday, Oct. 1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A week later, Penn & Teller: Fool Us leads into the season three premiere of Nancy Drew.

The network programs Saturdays for the first time, starting Oct. 9 with two episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? leading into season two of World’s Funniest Animals, also airing two episodes.

Legends of the Hidden Temple, a redo of a Nickelodeon competition series, debuts Sunday, Oct. 10, followed by the U.S. version of Killer Camp.

Season seven of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13, followed by season three of Batwoman.

Season four of Legacies begins Thursday, Oct. 14.

All American season four kicks off Monday, Oct. 25, followed by the series premiere of the “reimagined,” in the network’s words, drama 4400.

Season two of Walker starts Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by Legacies.

Season eight of The Flash premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16, along with season six of Riverdale. Both series begin with “special five-episode events,” teases The CW.

IHeartRadio Music Festival airs Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3.