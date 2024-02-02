Unhinged But Unstoppable: TMZ Investigates Kanye

Kanye West gets his close-up when TMZ Investigates: Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable airs on Fox Monday, February 5. It is on Hulu February 6.

The special examines “how the legacy of one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time has been impacted by his hateful remarks and public outbursts,” according to TMZ.

Unhinged But Unstoppable hears from Bill Maher, The Game, Angela Yee, Touré and Josh Flagg, among others. The special goes for an hour.

A rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye has been in the news for years, including his hip-hop accomplishments, marriage to, and divorce from, Kim Kardashian, presidential campaigns and anti-Semitic statements.

TMZ Investigates is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.

Previous TMZ Investigates specials have looked at Michael Jackson, Richard Simmons and Britney Spears, among others.