Unhinged But Unstoppable: TMZ Investigates Kanye
Controversial rapper profiled in February 5 special on Fox
Kanye West gets his close-up when TMZ Investigates: Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable airs on Fox Monday, February 5. It is on Hulu February 6.
The special examines “how the legacy of one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time has been impacted by his hateful remarks and public outbursts,” according to TMZ.
Unhinged But Unstoppable hears from Bill Maher, The Game, Angela Yee, Touré and Josh Flagg, among others. The special goes for an hour.
A rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye has been in the news for years, including his hip-hop accomplishments, marriage to, and divorce from, Kim Kardashian, presidential campaigns and anti-Semitic statements.
TMZ Investigates is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere and Jess Fusco.
Previous TMZ Investigates specials have looked at Michael Jackson, Richard Simmons and Britney Spears, among others.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.